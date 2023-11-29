 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'

Prince William is keen on his principles after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Prince William fully embraces path to duty to become more disciplined
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'

Prince William wants to strictly abide by his principles to become a better version oh himself.

Writing in his book ‘Endgame,’ author Omid Scobie notes: "Many people I’ve spoken to who know him believe William comes by this honestly.

"It is said that after maturing into his position in the Firm, the prince now aims to follow in the Queen’s footsteps.

"A source within his team at Kensington Palace says that, as an adult in his forties, the former Duke of Cambridge has 'fully embraced the path that he’s on. Just like the Queen he has learned the importance of duty coming before anything else.'

He quips: "The counter to this is that the Firm incrementally institutionalized Prince William—the unyielding pressure from the establishment wore him down into a stoic acceptance of his fate as the next great hope for the monarchy.

"The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but, regardless, for public consumption, the system has churned out a disciplined king in waiting,” he adds.

Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles
Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans