Prince William is keen on his principles after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'

Prince William wants to strictly abide by his principles to become a better version oh himself.

Writing in his book ‘Endgame,’ author Omid Scobie notes: "Many people I’ve spoken to who know him believe William comes by this honestly.

"It is said that after maturing into his position in the Firm, the prince now aims to follow in the Queen’s footsteps.

"A source within his team at Kensington Palace says that, as an adult in his forties, the former Duke of Cambridge has 'fully embraced the path that he’s on. Just like the Queen he has learned the importance of duty coming before anything else.'

He quips: "The counter to this is that the Firm incrementally institutionalized Prince William—the unyielding pressure from the establishment wore him down into a stoic acceptance of his fate as the next great hope for the monarchy.

"The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but, regardless, for public consumption, the system has churned out a disciplined king in waiting,” he adds.