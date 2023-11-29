 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears to have been hit from all angles as another blow surfaces amid his SA allegations

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Sean Diddy Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs appears to have come under even more backlash, as the Harlem charter school he helped found over seven years ago decided to cut ties. 

Prior to the announcement sources went public with this plan to "phase out" Combs from his partnership with the clothing brand Revolt.

For those unversed with Capital Prep Harlem, it opened its doors back in 2016 with Diddy's help.

Their official announcement has been made by Dr. Steve Perry, the founder of the Captial Preparatory Schools and it reads, “following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs."

They also added, "While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

This statement has come after after Diddy's media company announced their temporary bid to step down from the role of chairman, on Tuesday.

The announcement for that move reads, “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business."

"This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,"

Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic video
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Prince Harry's motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked
Prince Harry's motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid