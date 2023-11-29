Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears to have been hit from all angles as another blow surfaces amid his SA allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs appears to have come under even more backlash, as the Harlem charter school he helped found over seven years ago decided to cut ties.



Prior to the announcement sources went public with this plan to "phase out" Combs from his partnership with the clothing brand Revolt.

For those unversed with Capital Prep Harlem, it opened its doors back in 2016 with Diddy's help.

Their official announcement has been made by Dr. Steve Perry, the founder of the Captial Preparatory Schools and it reads, “following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs."

They also added, "While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

This statement has come after after Diddy's media company announced their temporary bid to step down from the role of chairman, on Tuesday.

The announcement for that move reads, “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business."

"This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,"

