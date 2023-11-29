 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina finally shed some light into what it's been like for them, to work alongside Paul Reubens

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina have just weighed in on what it's been like to work with Paul Reubens. 

The conversation first began when the duo sat in a lengthy chat with People magazine to discuss the "first day of shooting with Paul Reubens and [Holland Taylor]."

For those unversed, Paul Reubens died in July of this year, at the age of 70 from acute hypoxic respiratory failure,

Recounting their final experience with the star, the Grey's Anatomy alum chimed in first. 

She began the conversation by saying, "It's so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film.”

"But, oh boy, he came on the set and he was like, I don't know… He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it,” she also added.

Awkwafina weighed in on everything as well, and called it a "cool day" when they were all looking at the 'fuild and open' script with Reubens.

Before signing off she said, “That was one part of the script that ... he was in it from the very, very beginning. That never changed, his cameo specifically."

