Alicia Keys finally sheds some light into what the power of aging does for a person and their beauty

Alicia Keys talks strength & the power of aging

American singer Alicia Keys has just weighed in on the magical powers that aging posesses, as well as her own thoughts on the subject.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with New York magazine The Cut.

In that chat, Keys broke down what it feels like to get older, and talks about the peace she finds with it.

The star was even quoted saying, "I love getting smarter. I love being more conscious. I love being aware of what I think."

Not to mention, "I love being in touch with what I think and being comfortable knowing that what I know is the right thing for me, that I don't have to seek so much validation from everybody else to decide if that's a good thing for me or not."

Later on into the conversation Keys also admitted that she truly believes "you get more beautiful as you grow older" because "your heart opens more" and "you have a quality about you that is so much stronger in a way."

She also touched on the pros and cons of starting in the music industry early and added, "It opened my eyes to how I didn’t feel comfortable or beautiful if I didn’t have my armor on, and if I didn’t have all my face and hair and pretty things and nice clothes on that somehow I was less than beautiful or just less than."

Before concluding she also pointed out, "I realized, like, Whoa, what’s underneath all that?" at one point, and that was when she decided to go makeup free in 2016.