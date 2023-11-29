Dr Shola shared Archie and Lilibet photos and tweeted, “These are the black children ‘Royal Racists’ were afraid of?

Omid Scobie receives massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as ‘Endgame’ names royal racists

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has received massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu after the Danish version of his much-anticipated book Endgame named the two alleged royals in race row.



“Skin colour of unborn Archie they were ‘concerned’ about & ‘recollections that may vary’. Members of RF being ignorant about genetics & racist to Meghan Markle with their full chest STILL deny.”

She further said, “Gonna sip some(coffee) with Omid” alongwith coffee emoji.

Scobie’s book, Endgame, which has been translated in different languages around the world, was released on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racists", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming any member of the Firm for raising "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.