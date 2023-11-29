 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan calls out Omid Scobie 'absolute lies' about Queen Camilla

Piers Morgan calls out Omid Scobie 'absolute lies' about Queen Camilla

Piers Morgan has called out Royal expert Omid Scobie for spreading out lies in his new book.

The book titled 'Endgame,' that is officially out in book stores, has been branded a work of art as Piers snubs claims made about him in the book.

Speaking on his TalkTV show last night, Piers lashed out: "He’s a liar, and I’ll tell you how I know he’s a liar because he writes a bit about me in the book.

"On one occasion he stated as a fact that I had regular phone conversations with Queen Camilla. For the record, I have never had a single phone conversation with Queen Camilla.

"Now he says as a fact in this book, that we had regular phone conversations, that, I personally know, is an absolute lie," he says.

This comes after Scobie claimed Queen Camilla extended gratitude to Piers after Meghan Markle's sensational Oprah Winfrey interview for calling the Duchess of Sussex 'Princess Pinocchio.'

