Ben Affleck working with Jennifer Garner’s partner to ‘blend' their families

Ben Affleck is working to establish a bond with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s partner, John Miller, so they can work towards “blending” their families.



The Alias star assisted the Good Will Hunting alum in integrating their brood with that of his new wife, Jennifer Lopez’s, when they tied the knot last year.

Now, it appears to be Affleck’s turn to support Garner as her romance with Miller, whom she has been dating since 2018, heats up.

Sharing insight into Affleck and Miller’s bond, a source told Us Weekly, “Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” adding, “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

The insider highlighted that Affleck, Lopez, Garner, and Miller, are all “mature” individuals who have dedicated significant effort to prioritizing their kids as the central focus within their respective relationships.

Affleck and Garner are parents to three kids; Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, while Miller has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Meanwhile, Affleck is also a step-dad to Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

The insider went on to note how they have all worked together “as a group” to blend their families, which has helped both men develop “a lot of mutual admiration and respect.”

Earlier this year, a tipster said of Affleck and Miller, “Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better.”

They added, “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”