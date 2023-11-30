 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan ‘teaming up’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ King Charles

Piers Morgan has seemingly teamed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ and humiliate the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

File Footage

Experts are of the opinion that Piers Morgan’s decision to name the racist royal was done, just so he could team up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘humiliate’ the royals.

Accusatory claims of this nature against the host of Piers Morgan Uncensored has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She weighed in on things during one of her most candid chats with the Daily Mail.

During the course of that chat she touched on the bid to name King Charles and Kate Middleton as the perpetrators of the racism row.

She started the conversation, at the time, by saying, “I think it's the wrong thing to do, because that, in a way, is helping Harry and Meghan to smirch the royals”.

Perhaps even “to punish the royals and humiliate them,” she further added.

In the middle of her chat the expert also noted, “It's just so unnecessary and spiteful and nasty.”

And “I think it's very wrong of him to name it. I think we should all keep our mouths shut because we're not on Omid's side are we? He's certainly not.”

Before concluding she also drove the point home because, “He's not on Harry's or Meghan's side, and I think it's therefore a mistake.”

Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids
Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids
Meghan Markle’s name leak of ‘racist royals’ a revenge plot video
Meghan Markle’s name leak of ‘racist royals’ a revenge plot
Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist royal
Piers Morgan explains reasons for naming Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist royal
Piers Morgan name drops racist royals who questioned Archie's skin colour
Piers Morgan name drops racist royals who questioned Archie's skin colour
Ben Affleck working with Jennifer Garner’s partner to ‘blend' their families
Ben Affleck working with Jennifer Garner’s partner to ‘blend' their families
Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness video
Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ to become parents: ‘Their lives will change!’
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ to become parents: ‘Their lives will change!’
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Prince Harry 'shift in music' as he withheld 'racist royal' name
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread; expresses desire to live more
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread; expresses desire to live more
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death video
'Friends' streaming numbers soar after Matthew Perry's death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 'Hegan 2.0' after 'big fail'