Piers Morgan ‘teaming up’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ King Charles

Piers Morgan has seemingly teamed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘punish’ and humiliate the Royal Family

Experts are of the opinion that Piers Morgan’s decision to name the racist royal was done, just so he could team up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘humiliate’ the royals.



Accusatory claims of this nature against the host of Piers Morgan Uncensored has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She weighed in on things during one of her most candid chats with the Daily Mail.

During the course of that chat she touched on the bid to name King Charles and Kate Middleton as the perpetrators of the racism row.

She started the conversation, at the time, by saying, “I think it's the wrong thing to do, because that, in a way, is helping Harry and Meghan to smirch the royals”.

Perhaps even “to punish the royals and humiliate them,” she further added.

In the middle of her chat the expert also noted, “It's just so unnecessary and spiteful and nasty.”

And “I think it's very wrong of him to name it. I think we should all keep our mouths shut because we're not on Omid's side are we? He's certainly not.”

Before concluding she also drove the point home because, “He's not on Harry's or Meghan's side, and I think it's therefore a mistake.”