Thursday, November 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s name leak of ‘racist royals’ a revenge plot

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid to release the names of racist royals has just been called ‘a revenge plot’

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s bid to let the names of racist royals leak is a ‘deliberate attack’.

The conversation arose once a senior palace aide stepped forward to hypothesize the source of the leak.

According to a report by The Sun, they began by highlighting the fact that “it’s vanishingly unlikely the names came from here.”

That is because “that letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents.”

Thus, the insider concluded by saying, “In all likelihood, it must have been the Sussex camp which leaked the names.”

However, if that is the case, the same expert also went as far as to call that “a nasty and deliberate attack.”

For those unversed, these claims have come after Piers Morgan revealed the name of the racist royals who allegedly questioned Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

