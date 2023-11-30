 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated just like King Charles by mouthpiece

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned they are owned an apology given how badly they've been treated in Endgame

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are owed a massive apology because of how Omid Scobie have done them no favors in Endgame, despite being the unofficial mouthpiece.

All of this has been brought to light by Royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward.

She broke down all her thoughts in a candid interview with Express UK.

"The revelations in the new book Endgame with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted.

"The King will have been briefed as to some of its contents by his aides as that is their job to do so. But he will not read it, discuss it, or give any indication he has even heard of it.

“Whether or not Harry and Meghan have anything to do with the latest book is not the issue. They have done in the past. If they haven't, Scobie owes them an apology as he hasn't done them any favours."

