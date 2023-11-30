Experts believe Meghan Markle is surely prepping for her return with 'Heghan 2.0. Part Deux'

Meghan Markle has almost gone more tech than Hollywood

Royal experts have just issued a warning regarding Meghan Markle and her desire to make a comeback with 'Heghan 2.0. Part Deux'.

It has just been revealed by a number of sources that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to 'try again' in Hollywood.

The source in question weighed in on everything during their conversation with People magazine.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return

They started by pointing out the ridicule that was instigated due to South Park to Family Guy and admitted, "what we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux."

This is because "They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that."

Read More: Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?

During the middle of the conversation the same insider also went as far as to add, "They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot."

It comes specifically because "They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future."