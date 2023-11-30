 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West settles infamous labor maltreatment lawsuit

In 2021, former Sunday Service worker Michael Pearson accused Kanye West of harsh working conditions & less pay

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Kanye West settles infamous labor maltreatment lawsuit
Kanye West settles infamous labor maltreatment lawsuit

Kanye West recently resolved a legal dispute with former Sunday Service performer who accused him of maltreatment.

As reported by Radar Online, Kanye reached a settlement with Michael Pearson who alleged that the rapper subjected him to harsh working conditions and inadequate pay.

According to court documents, the two participated in mediation and reached an agreement on the proposed settlement.

Read More: Kanye West thrilled after reuniting with Bianca Censori amid marital woes

In Michael’s 2021 federal lawsuit, he asserted receiving a fixed daily rate of $250, irrespective of the hours put in as a Sunday Service performer.

Moreover, he claimed that Kanye prohibited staff from taking meal or restroom breaks, and ordered them to stand throughout performances as he cited a November 2019 Hollywood Bowl event, for violation of California labor laws.

The defendant's counsel sought the lawsuit's dismissal by arguing that Michael was employed by a third-party entity.

Read More: Kanye West on Los Angeles: 'He's not a fan of the city'

While Kanye settled the respective lawsuit, he still has to mediate other legal challenges, including a $2 million lawsuit from former Gap business partners, another $2 million lawsuit of unpaid presidential run bills, and former Donda Academy employees alleging wrongful termination.

Mark Wahlberg's shirtless thirst trap on display: Watch
Mark Wahlberg's shirtless thirst trap on display: Watch
Keanu Reeves confirms Dolly Parton’s PlayBoy suit story
Keanu Reeves confirms Dolly Parton’s PlayBoy suit story
Kim Kardashian looks up to Emma Roberts?
Kim Kardashian looks up to Emma Roberts?
Dutch translator of Omid Scobie’s Endgame talks naming ‘racist royals’
Dutch translator of Omid Scobie’s Endgame talks naming ‘racist royals’
Paris Hilton makes exciting confession over baby no.3
Paris Hilton makes exciting confession over baby no.3
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on unfollowing NFL circle
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on unfollowing NFL circle
Netflix releases Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ trailer: Watch video
Netflix releases Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ trailer: Watch
'Beetlejuice 2' shoot finishes after SAG-AFTRA pause
'Beetlejuice 2' shoot finishes after SAG-AFTRA pause
Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears' ‘unprofessional behavior’
Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears' ‘unprofessional behavior’
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter schools her pregnant life
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter schools her pregnant life
Kevin Hart puts comedy on use when selling shoes
Kevin Hart puts comedy on use when selling shoes
Timothée Chalamet compares ‘Wonka’ with Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp’s version video
Timothée Chalamet compares ‘Wonka’ with Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp’s version