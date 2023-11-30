In 2021, former Sunday Service worker Michael Pearson accused Kanye West of harsh working conditions & less pay

Kanye West settles infamous labor maltreatment lawsuit

Kanye West recently resolved a legal dispute with former Sunday Service performer who accused him of maltreatment.

As reported by Radar Online, Kanye reached a settlement with Michael Pearson who alleged that the rapper subjected him to harsh working conditions and inadequate pay.

According to court documents, the two participated in mediation and reached an agreement on the proposed settlement.

Read More: Kanye West thrilled after reuniting with Bianca Censori amid marital woes



In Michael’s 2021 federal lawsuit, he asserted receiving a fixed daily rate of $250, irrespective of the hours put in as a Sunday Service performer.

Moreover, he claimed that Kanye prohibited staff from taking meal or restroom breaks, and ordered them to stand throughout performances as he cited a November 2019 Hollywood Bowl event, for violation of California labor laws.

The defendant's counsel sought the lawsuit's dismissal by arguing that Michael was employed by a third-party entity.

Read More: Kanye West on Los Angeles: 'He's not a fan of the city'

While Kanye settled the respective lawsuit, he still has to mediate other legal challenges, including a $2 million lawsuit from former Gap business partners, another $2 million lawsuit of unpaid presidential run bills, and former Donda Academy employees alleging wrongful termination.