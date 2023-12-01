 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Julia Roberts shuns 'Leave The World Behind' for this reason

Julia Robert, who stars along Ethan Hawke in the psychological thriller, was 'scared' to read 'Leave The World Behind' and here's why

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

Julia Roberts, an American actress, speaks out on why she was unable to read the best-selling novel which her movie Leave The World Behind revolves around. 

In the latest interview at The Graham Norton Show, which is slated to be aired on the 1st of December on BBC One, the Pretty Woman hitmaker sat down with the host to spill the beans on her latest psychological thriller.

In this confessional, the 56-year-old star revealed her situation when she first read the book version of Leave The World Behind.

Kicking off the conversation Roberts said, “I was sent the book by the director who told me I would love it and to read it as fast as I can.”

However, she found the book a bit too “dark” for her taste and in no time she gave up on reading the international best-seller.

The celebrity added, “But I just couldn’t because it was scaring me and as soon as it got dark, I had to get away from it.”

Heaping praise for her new project, Roberts signed off saying that despite being "spooky and frightening” she liked the flick. 

The movie will be released on Netflix in the first week of December and its trailer can be streamed via the video below. 


