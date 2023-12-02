Fans swoon over Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's picture as they gushed over their chemistry

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's snap sets the internet on fire

Taylor Swift treated fans with snaps of her A-listers pals, including her close friend Blake Lively which received sweet responses from the fans.



It comes after the Carolina hitmaker attended Beyonce’s Renaissance movie premiere in London.

Among the pop icons, the Green Lantern star, Michelle Williams and the megastar’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended the glitzy affair.

Sharing glimpses of the star-studded evening, the Grammy winner posted snaps with close friends at the star-studded event.

But it was the Blake photo that sent the internet into overdrive. The pair looked stunningly chic together as the 33-year-old leaned back into the actress's lap while smizing toward the camera.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were over the moon after seeing them together.

"TAYLOR????! BLAKE??? I FIND MYSELF ON THE FLOOR PASSED OUT WITH THIS PHOTO,” one fan wrote.

Another added, "No bc [because] I literally blushed @ the Taylor/Blake photo like BRIGHT red."

"Taylor & Blake photo has me screaming," someone else commented.

One person shared, "Literally stopped breathing for a second there, they look SO GOOD."



