 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's snap sets the internet on fire

Fans swoon over Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's picture as they gushed over their chemistry

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Taylor Swift, Blake Livelys snap sets the internet on fire
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's snap sets the internet on fire

Taylor Swift treated fans with snaps of her A-listers pals, including her close friend Blake Lively which received sweet responses from the fans.

It comes after the Carolina hitmaker attended Beyonce’s Renaissance movie premiere in London.

Among the pop icons, the Green Lantern star, Michelle Williams and the megastar’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter attended the glitzy affair.

Sharing glimpses of the star-studded evening, the Grammy winner posted snaps with close friends at the star-studded event.

But it was the Blake photo that sent the internet into overdrive. The pair looked stunningly chic together as the 33-year-old leaned back into the actress's lap while smizing toward the camera.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were over the moon after seeing them together.

"TAYLOR????! BLAKE??? I FIND MYSELF ON THE FLOOR PASSED OUT WITH THIS PHOTO,” one fan wrote.

Another added, "No bc [because] I literally blushed @ the Taylor/Blake photo like BRIGHT red."

"Taylor & Blake photo has me screaming," someone else commented.

One person shared, "Literally stopped breathing for a second there, they look SO GOOD." 


Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement
Victoria Beckham gushes over son Cruz Beckham for new achievement
Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'
Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'
How Emily Blunt feels about ‘The Office’ fandom being hungover Jim & Pam
How Emily Blunt feels about ‘The Office’ fandom being hungover Jim & Pam
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘wrecking ball’ publicity tactics failed them
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘wrecking ball’ publicity tactics failed them
Palace staff receives new orders after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Palace staff receives new orders after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Cher spills the beans on Alexander Edwards romance video
Cher spills the beans on Alexander Edwards romance
Jennifer Garner takes a thinly-veiled dig at Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner takes a thinly-veiled dig at Jennifer Lopez?
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: THESE characters won’t return
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: THESE characters won’t return
Taylor Swift earns whopping amount from Spotify video
Taylor Swift earns whopping amount from Spotify
Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row
Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘difficult’ Christmas this year after ‘Endgame’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’