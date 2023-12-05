 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' is written, produced and directed by the pop star herself

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

File Footage

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé bagged a new milestone at the U.S box office this weekend.

The pop star’s concert film raked $21.8 million as a research firm named Comscore claims that it broke Tom Cruise’s 2003 movie The Last Samurai which crossed the $20 million mark over its first weekend.

"It's kind of a dead zone for the box office historically. It’s like the weekend after Labor Day or the first weekend after the summer is over. There’s a lull there that often happens, so I think they picked a great release date,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Read More: Beyoncé reacts to skin-lightening allegations

Beyoncé debuted the film, written, directed and produced by her, on the silver screen and will be receiving 50% of ticket sales, meaning that she made $10 million in one weekend.

Elizabeth Frank, AMC Theatres executive vice president, thanked the Lemonade hitmaker in a heartfelt statement. “On behalf of AMC Theatres Distribution and the entire theatrical industry, we thank Beyoncé for bringing this incredible film directly to her fans.”

Read More: Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut

While Beyoncé broke records, the milestone is still nowhere close to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, released in October, as it raked $92.8 million on its opening weekend, and has since made more than $250 million globally.

Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Britney Spears mom ‘very apologetic’ for not helping daughter during conservatorship
Britney Spears mom ‘very apologetic’ for not helping daughter during conservatorship
Taylor Swift chants support for Travis Kelce with adorable nickname video
Taylor Swift chants support for Travis Kelce with adorable nickname
Joey King gives befitting response to ex Jacob Elordi ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy criticism
Joey King gives befitting response to ex Jacob Elordi ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy criticism
Friends actor Marlo Thomas remembers Matthew Perry a month after his death
Friends actor Marlo Thomas remembers Matthew Perry a month after his death
Kate Middleton, vs Meghan Markle’s take on royal life exposed
Kate Middleton, vs Meghan Markle’s take on royal life exposed
Omid Scobie ‘sneaked’ racist-naming draft to Dutch translator?
Omid Scobie ‘sneaked’ racist-naming draft to Dutch translator?
Omid Scobie 'Endgame' is like 'Shakespeare tragedy,' says expert
Omid Scobie 'Endgame' is like 'Shakespeare tragedy,' says expert
Meghan Markle made 'bizarre' attempt to keep mom away from Royals
Meghan Markle made 'bizarre' attempt to keep mom away from Royals