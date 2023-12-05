Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' is written, produced and directed by the pop star herself

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé bagged a new milestone at the U.S box office this weekend.



The pop star’s concert film raked $21.8 million as a research firm named Comscore claims that it broke Tom Cruise’s 2003 movie The Last Samurai which crossed the $20 million mark over its first weekend.

"It's kind of a dead zone for the box office historically. It’s like the weekend after Labor Day or the first weekend after the summer is over. There’s a lull there that often happens, so I think they picked a great release date,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Beyoncé debuted the film, written, directed and produced by her, on the silver screen and will be receiving 50% of ticket sales, meaning that she made $10 million in one weekend.

Elizabeth Frank, AMC Theatres executive vice president, thanked the Lemonade hitmaker in a heartfelt statement. “On behalf of AMC Theatres Distribution and the entire theatrical industry, we thank Beyoncé for bringing this incredible film directly to her fans.”

While Beyoncé broke records, the milestone is still nowhere close to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, released in October, as it raked $92.8 million on its opening weekend, and has since made more than $250 million globally.