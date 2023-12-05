Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly started dating in April this year

Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’

Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet as the two continue to hit off without any obstacles.

An insider recently spilled to People that the 26-year-old cosmetics mogul is “incredibly happy” with the Wonka star, and has started referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

Speaking for Timothée, the source claimed that he’s “in awe” of everything she has achieved, “Especially, he thinks she is an amazing mom."

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other,” the tipster claimed.

Moreover, they added that Timothée is “very good” for Kylie, “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The update comes after the Kardashians matriarch green-lighted her youngest daughter’s relationship via social media.

Hyping his Saturday Night Live debut last month, Kris Jenner shared a promo video featuring Timothée and wrote, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has been involved romantically since April. An insider claimed at the time that the two are keeping things "fun" and "casual.”

“Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes, but it's not serious,” the insider had said.