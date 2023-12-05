 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly started dating in April this year

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’
Kylie Jenner finally accepts Timothée Chalamet as ‘boyfriend’

Love is in the air for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet as the two continue to hit off without any obstacles.

An insider recently spilled to People that the 26-year-old cosmetics mogul is “incredibly happy” with the Wonka star, and has started referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

Speaking for Timothée, the source claimed that he’s “in awe” of everything she has achieved, “Especially, he thinks she is an amazing mom."

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other,” the tipster claimed.

Moreover, they added that Timothée is “very good” for Kylie, “Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The update comes after the Kardashians matriarch green-lighted her youngest daughter’s relationship via social media.

Hyping his Saturday Night Live debut last month, Kris Jenner shared a promo video featuring Timothée and wrote, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has been involved romantically since April. An insider claimed at the time that the two are keeping things "fun" and "casual.”

“Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes, but it's not serious,” the insider had said.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over ‘filtered’ skincare ad
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over ‘filtered’ skincare ad
Meghan Markle’s bid for fame in America sparks bashing video
Meghan Markle’s bid for fame in America sparks bashing
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to compete with Princess Charlene: Deets inside
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to compete with Princess Charlene: Deets inside
Facial surgeon reveals Angelina Jolie’s ‘major flaw’
Facial surgeon reveals Angelina Jolie’s ‘major flaw’
Prince Harry’s workload ridiculed for looking like a ‘grifter’ video
Prince Harry’s workload ridiculed for looking like a ‘grifter’
Bianca Censori makes Kanye West look ‘silly’ with ‘foolish’ fashion choices video
Bianca Censori makes Kanye West look ‘silly’ with ‘foolish’ fashion choices
Netflix pulls the plug on star-studded Robert Pattinson thriller
Netflix pulls the plug on star-studded Robert Pattinson thriller
Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film video
Beyoncé rakes millions over weekend with 'Renaissance' concert film
Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistan's ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistan's ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya’s best quality