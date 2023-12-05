Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star falling in Montecito amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood is 'appalled' by their treatment of the Royals as Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' controversy goes on

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing backlash from their hometown in Montecito, California over the latest claims made in Omid Scobie's book Endgame, according to a royal expert.

As controversy erupts in the UK over allegations in the book, Kinsey Schofield notes the couple's popularity is waning where they live.

Schofield reported that bookstores in Montecito have little interest in stocking Scobie's recently released Endgame. She observed residents are reportedly "appalled" by Meghan and Harry's treatment of the royal family.

While explosive royal stories still entice American audiences, Schofield suggested Meghan and Harry's sensational approach may hurt their standing among influential social circles in prestigious Montecito.

“So the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, it seems like Harry and Meghan’s star has fallen quite a bit. Montecito bookstores are refusing - I shouldn't say refusing, there's just no interest in Endgame.”

She noted neighbors do not respect or appreciate how the couple has handled family relations since relocating from the UK in 2020.

She said, “This is from the Times, my friend Kieran Southern breaking this story that Montecito book stores are not covering Endgame, that Montecito neighbours are uninterested and appalled by the way that Harry and Megan are not respecting their elders and it seems like they're being very cruel towards their family members.”

The Montecito snub comes after Oprah's bombshell interview last year inflamed issues of racism within the monarchy. Endgame has revived it by naming the royals allegedly involved, though the author denies coordinating with the Sussexes.