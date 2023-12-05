 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star falling in Montecito amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood is 'appalled' by their treatment of the Royals as Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' controversy goes on

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood is appalled by their treatment of the Royals as Omid Scobies Endgame controversy goes on
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito neighborhood is 'appalled' by their treatment of the Royals as Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' controversy goes on

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing backlash from their hometown in Montecito, California over the latest claims made in Omid Scobie's book Endgame, according to a royal expert.

As controversy erupts in the UK over allegations in the book, Kinsey Schofield notes the couple's popularity is waning where they live.

Schofield reported that bookstores in Montecito have little interest in stocking Scobie's recently released Endgame. She observed residents are reportedly "appalled" by Meghan and Harry's treatment of the royal family. 

While explosive royal stories still entice American audiences, Schofield suggested Meghan and Harry's sensational approach may hurt their standing among influential social circles in prestigious Montecito.

“So the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, it seems like Harry and Meghan’s star has fallen quite a bit. Montecito bookstores are refusing - I shouldn't say refusing, there's just no interest in Endgame.”

She noted neighbors do not respect or appreciate how the couple has handled family relations since relocating from the UK in 2020.

She said, “This is from the Times, my friend Kieran Southern breaking this story that Montecito book stores are not covering Endgame, that Montecito neighbours are uninterested and appalled by the way that Harry and Megan are not respecting their elders and it seems like they're being very cruel towards their family members.”

The Montecito snub comes after Oprah's bombshell interview last year inflamed issues of racism within the monarchy. Endgame has revived it by naming the royals allegedly involved, though the author denies coordinating with the Sussexes. 

Sarah Ferguson talks about ‘love and forgiveness’ amid royal race row
Sarah Ferguson talks about ‘love and forgiveness’ amid royal race row
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recount feeling suicidal amid relationship scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recount feeling suicidal amid relationship scandal
Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experience in new role?
Kim Kardashian set to put Kanye divorce experience in new role?
Meghan Markle exhibits signs of stress as she makes first public appearance amid race row
Meghan Markle exhibits signs of stress as she makes first public appearance amid race row
Why is Suzanne Somers buried wearing Timberland boots?
Why is Suzanne Somers buried wearing Timberland boots?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence over ‘GMA’ exit due to affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence over ‘GMA’ exit due to affair
Meghan Markle’s talent agency ‘horrified’ over ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle’s talent agency ‘horrified’ over ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William hold crucial meeting amid race row video
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William hold crucial meeting amid race row
Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post
Macaulay Culkin celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartfelt post
Britney Spears’ relationship with father exposed after leg amputation
Britney Spears’ relationship with father exposed after leg amputation
Julia Roberts reflects on ‘immense understanding’ with twin kids
Julia Roberts reflects on ‘immense understanding’ with twin kids
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on 'unknown' medical condition
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on 'unknown' medical condition