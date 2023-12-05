 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Barbra Streisand’s ex reaches out after memoir mention

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand has been promoting her long awaited memoir My Name Is Barbra after its recent release. In a rare interview, the 81-year-old opened up about the process of revisiting her love life through the book.

Reliving her personal history wasn't easy according to Streisand. She had to be convinced to include any discussion of romance. But fans' desire to learn more about her life won out.

“I didn’t even want to talk about any relationships,. My editor said to me, ‘You cannot do this. People want to know certain things about your life that are personal.’ And I said, ‘Well, OK, I will, but I can’t talk about it in an interview past anything I put in my book,” she confessed to PEOPLE.

Though it took Streisand a decade to write and reflect on her journey, fans couldn't get enough of the intimate details. My Name Is Barbra was an instant bestseller on the New York Times list.

Streisand's memoir dug deep into formative moments like growing up in Brooklyn and her breakthrough on Broadway. She also mused on high-profile romances with stars such as Marlon Brando, ex-husband Elliott Gould, and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

When asked if any of her past lovers reached out after the memoir was released, she replied, “Well, one person, but I can’t tell you his name.”

Barbra believes writing the truth is what made her ex happy with the memoir: “If you write the truth, what would they be saying to you? ‘Well, you shouldn’t have said that?’ I said, ‘But it was the truth, and I probably made you look better than you were, picking out your positive aspects rather than something you said or did that was kind of cruel or hurtful.’ Do you know what I mean?”

