Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also reached out to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Meghan Markle offers olive branch to King Charles amid race row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle appeared to offer olive branch to King Charles with her latest move amid royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance on Monday after royal race row was reignited following the release of Endgame last week.

Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame apparently named two senior royals in race row.

The publication reported Meghan was spotted wearing a bracelet gifted to her by father-in-law King Charles, sparking speculation she was 'using her jewellery to send subtle message’, as she stepped out in Santa Barbara.

Meghan first wore the bracelet on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.

During her latest appearance, Archie and Lilibet doting mother was also sporting Princess Diana's watch.

The California-based royals are said to be 'desperate to get back into the royal fold.' They also wanted to spend Christmas with the members of the Firm.

Meghan and Harry recently also reached out to King Charles on his 75th birthday.