Kanye West's ex-girlfriend 'agrees' Beyoncé deserved Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMA

Amber Rose, who dated Kanye West in 2009, accepted that Beyoncé was more worthy of the 2009 VMA than Taylor Swift

Amber Rose, who is a rapper, model and activist, presented her views on the viral moment between her ex-boyfriend Kanye and The Eras Tour hitmaker Taylor Swift.

Amber, who dated the American rapper at that time, revealed her views on the iconic interaction between the two popular music artists.

According to Entertainment Tonight, recently, Rose sat down with a representative from the publication to talk about her brand-new clothing line and YouTube page.

During this conversation, the American rapper also landed on the iconic moment between Kanye and Taylor when Taylor Swift received the award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the VMAs in 2009. Meanwhile, the Vultures crooner went up to the stage and stole the mic from Taylor before saying the infamous words: "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

Recalling this moment, Amber, who is also a musician, declared that Beyonce's video for the song Single Ladies truly "deserved that award".

She said, "I don't want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she's amazing," adding, "Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely."

The mogul went on to declare that “Beyoncé deserved that award” before insisting “but you can't take it from somebody else."

"{Kanye] obviously felt bad he took her moment. He didn't want to do that to her," she revealed before signing off.