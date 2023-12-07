 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'treacherous little ratbags' by Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to leave their Royal titles alone

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'treacherous little ratbags' by Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are humiliated in a fresh attack by British journalist Piers Morgan.

The former GMB host is asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave their titles behind and move on with their lives amid the release of Omid Scobie's scandalous book on royals titled 'Endgame.'

Writing for the New York Post, the expert said: "I think it's time for further punitive action against a couple who profess to hate the monarchy but love to trade off their royal titles to enrich themselves."

He also went on to label the pair as "treacherous little ratbags"

Morgan added: "Harry and Meghan made their race-baiting bed, so now they can lie in it."

One person stated: "Strip the titles. Remove them from succession. Harry and Meghan are in the United States, Mr And Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor are living their 'best life' in Montecito, away from 'racism'.

"Harry's visa passed our border inspection; remove his British citizenship and he can take the oath of allegiance, which he is so good at keeping allegiances, and become a US citizen."

