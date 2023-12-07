Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private

Vanessa Hudgens doubles down on her unusual steps to keep her marriage ceremony private

Vanessa Hudgens wanted a private wedding ceremony. For this, she took an unusual precaution: taking everyone's phone.



In an interview with Vogue, the Disney star opened up about her special day, saying, "It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," adding, "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away."

Explaining how her decision worked well, she said, "It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around, and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into."

She continued, "Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical."

Vanessa and Cole Tucker have exchanged vows on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico.

Describing the scenes at the wedding, she shared, "Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."