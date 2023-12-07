Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen share two kids together, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen put on a united front when it comes to their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, despite not being able to make their marriage work.



The former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel have so far managed to coordinate with each other in raising their kids, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

Sharing an insight into their co-parenting relationship, an insider revealed, “Tom and Gisele have navigated their co-parenting relationship really well.”

“They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage,” the tipster added.

The source said the kids spend equal time with both of their parents, noting that it “works out great all around.”

The former couple has “very healthy communication between them,” the insider said, adding that Brady and Bundchen “are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.”

The duo announced their separation in October 2022 following 13 years of marriage with Brady saying the decision was "painful and difficult.”

"However, we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," the athlete added.