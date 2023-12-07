Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours

 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Brad Pitt is desperately trying to fix his strained relationship with his and Angelina Jolie’s eldest adopted son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, amid rumours he is writing a memoir.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the 22-year-old is writing an explosive tell-all to expose the Curious Case of Benjamin Button star.

The alleged book is set to explore Maddox’s relationship with Brad Pitt and their now-infamous plane fight in 2016, during which the actor reportedly abused Jolie and his kids.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt son Maddox to slap actor with explosive tell all 'Daddy Dearest’

Meanwhile, the same publication said that Pitt is working to cool off the heat with Maddox by taking “full responsibility” of their 2016 fight.

The insider said that while Pitt’s older kids, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, seems to be against him, he is on good terms with his younger children, Shiloh, Vivienna, and Knox.

"He’s on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more," the source said.

"Brad’s taken full responsibility for his actions," the insider said, adding that it's now up to his kids "to make up their own minds about him and see him for who he is."

