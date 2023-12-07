Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently showed up at Elle's Women in Hollywood red carpet

Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe

Ben Affleck claims that Jennifer Lopez’s recent styling choice gave him some unwanted flashbacks.

On Tuesday evening, the 54-year-old pop star showed up to Elle’s Women in Hollywood red carpet wearing a backless gown by Grace Ling and elevated the look with a metallic breastplate which gave off a futuristic vibe.

Ben, who posed alongside her, told Variety that the futuristic outfit gave him PTSD about his Batman costume.

The comment comes after the 51-year-old actor played the DC superhero in five different films including Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Flash.

At the same event, J.Lo praised her husband for always making her feel safe and supported as the two recently worked on the upcoming concert film This Is Me… Now: The Film.

The project encapsulates the process behind her upcoming album and her real-life love story with him.

"We collaborate very well together and nobody knows my story more than he does. So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me," she said.