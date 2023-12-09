 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame' controversy

Kate Middleton steps out for first public outing since Omid Scobie attacked her ‘Endgame’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Kate Middleton appeared to ignore the drama surrounding her life since Meghan Markle’s “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie targeted her in his book, Endgame.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited the Evelina London Children's Hospital, where she engaged with the patients holding her head high despite being accused of being “racist.”

"This is Kate focusing not on the dramas but on her job,” said Judi James while analyzing the Princess’ body language appearance.

“Most of her body language signals here seem to be performed for their benefit and not as a PR exercise aimed at shrugging off any problems via overkill smiles or fake jollity,” she told The Mirror.

The expert said Kate shows “how authentic” her approach is as she “spends a very long amount of time listening, encouraging and questioning a girl about her picture.”

Before concluding, James noted how Kate’s body language on this solo visit suggests she “has no desire to make non-verbal 'statements' via her poses or expressions.”

“Rather she would just prefer to get on with her job and focus on the happiness and welfare of the people she is meeting,” James added.

Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith's Oscars slap saved their marriage video
Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith's Oscars slap saved their marriage
Jonathan Bailey recalls filming Wicked, Bridgerton, and Fellow Travelers simultaneously
Jonathan Bailey recalls filming Wicked, Bridgerton, and Fellow Travelers simultaneously
Selena Gomez drops major bomb on cosmetic procedures amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez drops major bomb on cosmetic procedures amid Benny Blanco romance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use 'golden mantra' of Royal family amid race row video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to use 'golden mantra' of Royal family amid race row
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend brings another lawsuit amid Angelina Jolie feud
Bruce Willis' family plans special Christmas amid actor's health battle video
Bruce Willis' family plans special Christmas amid actor's health battle
Princess Charlene's denial of divorce from Prince Albert fails to convince royal fans
Princess Charlene's denial of divorce from Prince Albert fails to convince royal fans
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row