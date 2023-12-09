Kate Middleton focuses on her job amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Kate Middleton steps out for first public outing since Omid Scobie attacked her ‘Endgame’

Kate Middleton appeared to ignore the drama surrounding her life since Meghan Markle’s “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie targeted her in his book, Endgame.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited the Evelina London Children's Hospital, where she engaged with the patients holding her head high despite being accused of being “racist.”

"This is Kate focusing not on the dramas but on her job,” said Judi James while analyzing the Princess’ body language appearance.

“Most of her body language signals here seem to be performed for their benefit and not as a PR exercise aimed at shrugging off any problems via overkill smiles or fake jollity,” she told The Mirror.

The expert said Kate shows “how authentic” her approach is as she “spends a very long amount of time listening, encouraging and questioning a girl about her picture.”

Before concluding, James noted how Kate’s body language on this solo visit suggests she “has no desire to make non-verbal 'statements' via her poses or expressions.”

“Rather she would just prefer to get on with her job and focus on the happiness and welfare of the people she is meeting,” James added.