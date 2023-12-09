 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Will Prince Harry accept Christmas invitation from King Charles?

King Charles reportedly wanted to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Christmas party before ‘Endgame’

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

File Footage

Before the release of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, it was reported that King Charles wanted to extend a Christmas invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While it is still not confirmed whether or not the Sussexes will be invited for the Christmas, an expert discussed if Harry would accept the invite incase he does get one.

Speaking with The Express, relationship expert Kate Mansfield said it would be hard for Harry to be anywhere near his elder brother, Prince William.

"I think that Christmas offers two options, we can use it as a time for forgiveness and building bridges, or to dig up resentments and so the key is really being intentional about it," she said.

"Sweeping issues under the carpet and then hoping for the best is usually a disaster, and this would certainly be the case between Harry and William, given their recent disagreements."

Another relationship expert, Louella Alderson, agreed and said, "It would likely be difficult for Harry to be around his brother, Prince William, after their strained relationship, especially during a holiday gathering.”

“There appear to still be unresolved issues and hurt feelings between the two brothers that could make it challenging for them to spend time together in a festive setting,” she noted.

