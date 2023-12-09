 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Drew Barrymore gets Martha Stewart help to find 'hot' guys

At 82, Martha Stewart's love life seems more interesting than Drew Barrymore's as the latter asked the ace businesswoman for dating tips.

In The Drew Barrymore Show, the host asked the New Jersey native why she couldn't find anyone "hot."

"I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody," The Martha Stewart Show host recalled her experience. "Very attractive."

After sharing her experience, Martha asked the host, "Don't you meet a lot of guys, where do you go at night?" she asked.

"Home ..." the Blended star replied.

To which the Desserts author asked, "Don't you go out to dinners and parties and stuff? Your friends have to be sitting you next to eligible young men."

Explaining her less thriving romantic life, the 48-year-old shared, "not living that life," asking, "Martha, how do I do it?"

"Well, you better start," Martha continued. "You have a lot of friends, and they should be inviting you to eat." she noted. "They didn't do that for me either, by the way. I had to do it myself."

