Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'C-lister drama loving attitude' disappoints big brands

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be a ‘toxic couple’ due to their drama loving attitude.

The Duke of Westminster and a friend of Prince William’s, Hugh Grosvenor, has seemingly noted that more ‘drama’ follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where ever they go.

This comes as Royal expert Kinsey Schofield talks about Harry and Meghan’s silence over Omid Scobie’s book titled ‘Endgame.’

Ms Schofield said: "I think they are keeping their mouths shut a little bit more and trying to recreate those moments to trick Americans into thinking they are still the shiny royals that Americans are interested in.

Speaking to Talk TV, she added: "Because, at this point, they look like C-list reality stars...the big brands that Meghan would like to attract, they are not attracted to the drama that surrounds Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

