 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than 'good headlines' to save themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to face problems as they regain pity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than good headlines to save themselves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than 'good headlines' to save themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subject to criticism as they make public appearances as author Omid Scobie releases anti-monarchy book.

Expert Eddie Coram James claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make a useless attempt to regain pity.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Coram James said: "The reputational problem facing the Sussexes is stark.

"It’s often the case that we never truly learn how much PR peril someone is in until a conventionally wholesome media environment for them appears.

"Principals that have not yet entered the reputation abyss, given a set of positive or corroborative headlines, will often rebound and rebound strongly.

"However, for principals that have truly fallen from grace, even a good week of headlines can make little difference to their overall trajectory of travel.

"My instinct is that this is the case with the Sussexes. For now, their reputations are too far gone,” he concluded.

Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games video
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?
Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?
Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?
Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?
'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'C-lister drama loving attitude' disappoints big brands
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'C-lister drama loving attitude' disappoints big brands