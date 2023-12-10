Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need more than 'good headlines' to save themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to face problems as they regain pity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subject to criticism as they make public appearances as author Omid Scobie releases anti-monarchy book.

Expert Eddie Coram James claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make a useless attempt to regain pity.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Coram James said: "The reputational problem facing the Sussexes is stark.

"It’s often the case that we never truly learn how much PR peril someone is in until a conventionally wholesome media environment for them appears.

"Principals that have not yet entered the reputation abyss, given a set of positive or corroborative headlines, will often rebound and rebound strongly.

"However, for principals that have truly fallen from grace, even a good week of headlines can make little difference to their overall trajectory of travel.

"My instinct is that this is the case with the Sussexes. For now, their reputations are too far gone,” he concluded.