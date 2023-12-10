 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?

Jennifer Aniston seemingly returns to normal life after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston gets out of grief of Matthew Perry's death?

Jennifer Aniston appears to get used to her daily routine as the star was seen for the first time at a public event after the shocking death of her close friend, Matthew Perry.

Appearing at the screening in Los Angeles, the Friends star was joined  onstage with the fellow stars of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm to respond to a Q&A session.

Interestingly, the outing marked as the first public appearnce after her co-star Matthew's death on Oct. 28, per The New York Post.

In line with her personal grief, Jennifer lost another important personality this year in her life: Norman Lear.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to the legendary author who died at 101, the Emmy winner wrote, "Norman Lear. ???? His shows shaped my childhood and getting to know him was one of my greatest honors."

She added, "He made such a difference. A huge impact on television and humanity."

The 54-year-old also heaped praise on the late writer's bold choices in noted career.

"He was able to tackle and discuss heated political conversations during difficult and charged times, and we were able to laugh and learn. I yearn for those days," she said.


