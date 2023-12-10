 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?

The pair was earlier spotted at Hollywood stalwart Leonardo DiCaprio's exclusive star-studded party

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?
Tom Brady picks up Irina Shayk for Art Basel: Are they back together?

Former couple Tom Brady and Irina Shayk appeared to have reignited their romance as they were spotted together at Art Basel in Miami. The pair refuelled their romance rumours as the former NFL megastar was seen picking up the supermodel for the event.

Brady chose to wear a polo with a matching baseball cap, and Irina rocked a white cropped tank top and low-cut jeans for their outing.

The pair was earlier spotted at Hollywood stalwart Leonardo DiCaprio's exclusive star-studded party.

According to Page Six, an eyewitness revealed to the publication that though both the stars were present at the star, they didn't go together.

The eyewitness added, "Brady was at the party briefly, and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people."

The insider stated that the 46-year-old former sports star has been dating casually without getting serious with anyone since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in October 2022.

Previously in November, it was reported that supermodel Shayk and Brady were back on after their short-lived relationship ended in October, their revamped romance hasn’t been confirmed.

