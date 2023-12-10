 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship

Late Shane MacGowan’s wife has just broken down the relationship that exists between Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Shane MacGowans wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heards relationship
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship

The late wife of Shane MacGowan has just weighed in on current relationship dynamic that exists between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

For those unversed with the history that exists between the ex-couple, its been well-known in Hollywood that both partook in a public defamation trial, that resulted in a number of accusations, from domestic abuse to assault.

After the funeral proceedings of Shane MacGowan on December 8th, his wife admits she ‘advised’ Depp to forgive Heard.

She weighed in on her thoughts on everything, during the funeral service.

According to Koimoi, amid the prayer service she said, “I hope you don’t mind me saying this, Johnny. When Johnny had a court case involving his ex-wife Amber, Shane had a long conversation with you, didn’t he? And urged you to forgive Amber.”

“Yeah, he just thought it was the best thing to do because he believed genuinely in forgiveness.”

Following this, she also referenced the actor by name and added, “I’m sure you have by now, haven’t you? Of course, you have, of course you have.”

