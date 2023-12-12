Meghan Markle had the chance to choose the writers she wanted to cover her romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face’ to cover her relationship with Harry

Meghan Markle handpicked Omid Scobie to cover her relationship with then-boyfriend Prince Harry assuming he would be sympathetic to her situation.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, a mixed-race person, faced a lot of criticism for marrying into the British monarchy, claimed the royal author.

Speaking with James O’Brien on his podcast, the Finding Freedom writer reflected on the first time Meghan toured the office of US magazine in a bid to build her image.

Meghan, who was relatively unknown then despite starring in Suits as Rachel Zane, wanted to "see if there was something to do,” said Scobie.

He went on to narrate how she chose him to share her story with the world after she started dating Prince Harry in 2016.

"Suits was a huge thing for our magazine,” he said. "Funnily enough a year or two earlier – I wasn’t in the office at the time – Meghan’s agent or publicist had brought her in to just meet editors and see if there was something to do.”

“She was very much on the radar, even if she wasn’t up there with the big-name celebrities,” he added. "We really had a lead. I had the lead in covering the early days of this relationship, and when I left the magazine they were my focus for this [royal] beat."

"She had picked the people she wanted to cover it. I was able to be the one that provided the different perspective. I was known as the safe face at least."