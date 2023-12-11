Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly make 'changes' to ‘Endgame' after race row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly behind 'hundreds of changes' made to Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie's royal biography Endgame allegedly underwent "hundreds of changes" in its new Dutch edition following the race row sparked by its initial translation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are behind the changes, per The Mirror.

The first edition, about "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to great lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family," named King Charles and Princess Kate as the royals who raised concerns about Prince Archie's skin, contradicting Scobie's denials.

According to journalist Rick Evers, who uncovered the names originally, they have now been removed in the newly published Dutch version, along with “hundreds” of other changes.

As well as characterizing Queen Camilla as "Camilla, Queen Consort", Scobie is said to have edited citations attributed from "I" to "ABC News."

Descriptions of Charles having "questionable deals" and links with "poor judgment" now call him having "questionable choices."

Prince William was once referred to as "lazy Wills" and now has a "workshy image."

Evers believes edits come from the Sussex camp due to quotes being changed.

The hundreds of alleged tweaks have reportedly aimed to curb the backlash and distance Scobie's book from naming senior royals in its factually disputed claims, stirring up further royal rifts.