Tuesday, December 12, 2023
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?

Jennifer Aniston opened up about Matthew Perry's final hours in the latest interview

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?

Matthew Perry's sudden death in late October came as a shock, especially for Jennifer Aniston, who shared that he was "happy and healthy" in his final hours.

In an emotional Variety interview, the Friends star told fellow star Reese Witherspoon, "He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know."

She continued, "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

Dispelling the notion of Matthew relapsing, the 54-year-old said, "I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard."

Adding, "He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Meanwhile, the We're the Millers star also shared that the late actor gave a unique touch to his hit onscreen character Chandler Bing.

"His way of speaking created a whole different world," she continued. "We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

On Oct. 28, Matthew breathed his last at 54 after he was reportedly drowned in his pool.

