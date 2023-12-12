Prince Harry has eroded possibility of meaningful relationships with Royals

Prince Harry can reconcile with Royal Family on 'no planet': Expert

Prince Harry has been told he cannot have everything after constantly attacking the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been accusing the Royals of various injustices including racism over the past three years, will face dire consequences.

Expert Ester Krakue tells Sky News Australia: "Prince Harry has effectively eroded any sort of possibility of any meaningful relationship with his family and I think that's a reality that's really starting to sink in.

"I really don't understand on what planet he thinks his behaviour over the last few years would be conducive to any sort of relationship with his family.

She then added that reality is now sinking in for the Duke, noting: “Most people think that if they had a family member that behaved in the way that Meghan and Harry have, there's no relationship there to salvage and I really think he's deluded himself into believing he can have it all."