Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could 'control' infromation that went to Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have known about Omid Scobie’s book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex knew about the information that was passed onto the author about Royal Family, claims an expert, deeming it shocking that the couple was unaware.

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah said: "By his own admission in the prologue, [Omid Scobie] talks about the fact that obviously you’d expect him as a journalist and a writer to speak to people close to Harry and Meghan, and he says he’s spoken to people close to Harry and Meghan.

She adds: "Harry and Meghan do like to control the information that goes out, it's hard to believe you'd be getting information from very close friends of theirs without them knowing."

This comes as former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson told the Royal Beat about Omid Scobie: "It’s the fear of the unknown…you don't know what he is going to say in it if he hasn't given any indication about what he was going to write, or which avenues he was going to go down.

"And also, it comes at a time when we have COP in Dubai when the King wants to make a statement about something really important and this [book] is looming on the horizon, like a fog taking away the sunshine.