 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'still furious' as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war

Prince William would be angry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Prince William still furious as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war
Prince William 'still furious' as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war

Prince William would be utterly upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princes of Wales is said to be furious with his brother as over the Sussexes alleged involvement in Omid Scobie's new book.

Speaking to New Magazine, expert Duncan Larcombe said: "I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger."

He continued: "There's always a way back. Look at Camilla - she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen. If that's possible, anything's possible. But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."

The anger comes as Scobie accidentally reveals the the names of 'racist royals' who commented upon the skin colour of Prince Archie.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Tom Holland reveals unpaid water bill blunder spanning half a decade
Tom Holland reveals unpaid water bill blunder spanning half a decade
Rare Beatles Grammy Trustee Award up for auction at whopping $500,000 price
Rare Beatles Grammy Trustee Award up for auction at whopping $500,000 price
King Charles told 'it's decision time' as future of Meghan, Prince Harry looms
King Charles told 'it's decision time' as future of Meghan, Prince Harry looms
Ariana Madix drops bombshell in new 'Vanderpump Rules' trailer
Ariana Madix drops bombshell in new 'Vanderpump Rules' trailer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could 'control' infromation that went to Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could 'control' infromation that went to Omid Scobie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation
Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation
Zachary Levi on 'Shazam': I want to be back
Zachary Levi on 'Shazam': I want to be back
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
Prince Harry can reconcile with Royal Family on 'no planet': Expert
Prince Harry can reconcile with Royal Family on 'no planet': Expert
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages