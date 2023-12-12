Prince William would be angry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over 'Endgame'

Prince William 'still furious' as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war

Prince William would be utterly upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princes of Wales is said to be furious with his brother as over the Sussexes alleged involvement in Omid Scobie's new book.

Speaking to New Magazine, expert Duncan Larcombe said: "I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger."

He continued: "There's always a way back. Look at Camilla - she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen. If that's possible, anything's possible. But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."

The anger comes as Scobie accidentally reveals the the names of 'racist royals' who commented upon the skin colour of Prince Archie.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

