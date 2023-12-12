Tom has been acting since he was a child, 11, on stages in London

Tom Holland reveals unpaid water bill blunder spanning half a decade

Tom Holland, an acclaimed Hollywood sensation famously known for playing the Spider-Man character, has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he didn't pay his water bill for five years.

The actor revealed that he thought, "Water was free in Great Britain," and blamed his time as a child actor for his false assumption.

According to Metro, Tom has been acting since he was a child on stages in London and he skyrocketed to fame as one of the Marvel's Avengers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old actor, stated, "My year off had nothing to do with work, it had everything to do with my age and growing up. I’ve been doing this since I was 11 on stage in London and haven’t had a break since."

The beloved Spider-Man star continued, "I wanted to spend some time in one place, be with my family and friends and organise my life."

The actor surprised everyone by saying, "I found out that I wasn't paying my water bill for five years, but only because I didn't know you had to do that," adding that he thought water was free in England.