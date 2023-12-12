Gisele's ex, Tom Brady, was spotted alone at Art Basel 2023 in Miami Beach

Gisele Bundchen's family fun at Disney World lights up social media

Gisele Bundchen was recently spotted spending some quality time with her kids as they enjoyed a fun trip to Disney World in Florida over the weekend.

Gisele took to Instagram to share the sweet moments of her family time and she shared photos of herself at the theme part with her kids and their friends.

The 43-year-old supermodel revealed that they went there to celebrate kids' birthdays in the caption of her post as she wrote, "Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids' birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time!"

Her fans immediately flooded the comment section of her post expressing love for their favourite supermodel.



One of Gisele's fans hailed her as a wonderful mother as they wrote, "Just want to tell you today you are a wonderful mama."

Another fan chimed in, stating, "Beautiful loving and caring family. Precious Moments Priceless."

A third fan wrote, "Love when family get together, hope they had a blast."

On the same day, the kids' father, her ex Tom Brady, was spotted alone at Art Basel 2023 in Miami Beach.