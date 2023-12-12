Shannen Doherty shares usual blunt view on Alyssa Milano

 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Shannen Doherty is reflecting on her past feud with Charmed costar Alyssa Milano, sharing that the latter tried to sow discord in her friendship with Holly Marie Combs.

In her podcast Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the Obsessed alum told her fellow star, "There was a competitiveness with Alyssa. I heard she addressed it in her book."

She continued, "Obviously, I'm never reading her book because it's [titled] Sorry Not Sorry, so right there it tells me you're not freaking sorry. Why mention something in that case? There was also competitiveness about you."

Adding, "Which was really interesting of [her] trying to pull you away from me and that transpired in that second season."

Later, when the Pretty Little Liars star was hospitalized, the 52-year-old claimed Alyssa and her mother tried to hinder her meeting with the actress.

"Hospitals scared me to death. I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go, and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was like being told I couldn't even get in," she said.

Noting, "Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time, you didn't know. I remember you texted me, 'Dude, are you going to come and see me?'"

Meanwhile, Shannen, who played Prue Halliwell on the WB drama Charmed, exited the eight-season show after the third season.

