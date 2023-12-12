Artist slams Beyonce for 'plagarizing' Renaissance theme

A Japanese artist took to his Instagram account and called Beyonce out for copying his art for Renaissance

File Footage

Beyonce is currently facing backlash from a Japanese artist who claims that she copied his work for Renaissance tour without permission.



On Monday, Hajime Sorayama took to his Instagram account and shared a carousel comparing his futuristic craft with the pop star’s outfit and theme that she opted for her 2023 tour.

“Yo @beyonce. You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you like my man @theweeknd,” he wrote in the caption.

In the five-picture album, the cover included Beyonce’s face on a huge screen where she hosted her 56-stop show.

She can be seen wearing a silver, chromatic headgear with pointy cylinders on the side of both ears. The second picture featured the same image of the pop star on a T-shirt.



Whereas the last three snaps included his original illustrations of women wearing a similar headpiece and fitted tin ensembles

Fans defended Beyonce in the comments section stating that the movie Metropolis (1927) was the original inspiration behind her Rennaisance theme.

“Like you didn’t take direct inspiration from Metropolis?” wrote one user as another follower chimed in, “Pretty sure the movie Metropolis was the first to do it…”

A follower quoted several inspirations behind the chromatic look and penned: “Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier, and more have all done this. You don’t own the Android aesthetic.”