Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently spoke with Varity for its Emmy edition cover

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories

Jennifer Aniston recently reflected on her bond with Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon.

In conversation with Variety, the 54-year-old actress reminisced candidly about when she first met the Legally Blonde star 20 years ago as the pair posed for their Emmy edition cover.

“We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, and we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything,” she told the outlet.

Reese added, “There’s a comfort to that. It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around”

The 47-year-old actress made a guest appearance on the show where she played the role of Jennifer’s little sister.

“That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays,” they agreed.

However, Jennifer said that Reese is still like a baby to her, “'You still look like a little tiny girl to me, like my little sister. Like I always said, "Baby with a baby."'