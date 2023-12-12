 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently spoke with Varity for its Emmy edition cover

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce Friends memories
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories

Jennifer Aniston recently reflected on her bond with Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon.

In conversation with Variety, the 54-year-old actress reminisced candidly about when she first met the Legally Blonde star 20 years ago as the pair posed for their Emmy edition cover.

“We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, and we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything,” she told the outlet.

Reese added, “There’s a comfort to that. It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around”

The 47-year-old actress made a guest appearance on the show where she played the role of Jennifer’s little sister.

“That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays,” they agreed.

However, Jennifer said that Reese is still like a baby to her, “'You still look like a little tiny girl to me, like my little sister. Like I always said, "Baby with a baby."'

Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim video
Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album
Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK
Adele's mental health disorder common in Britain
Adele's mental health disorder common in Britain
Sharon Osbourne unravels ‘dangerous' weight loss journey video
Sharon Osbourne unravels ‘dangerous' weight loss journey
Artist slams Beyonce for 'plagarizing' Renaissance theme video
Artist slams Beyonce for 'plagarizing' Renaissance theme
Adam Driver reveals 'secret' good news during SNL rehearsal video
Adam Driver reveals 'secret' good news during SNL rehearsal
Shannen Doherty shares usual blunt view on Alyssa Milano
Shannen Doherty shares usual blunt view on Alyssa Milano
Netflix greenlights ‘Blue Eye Samurai' for season 2
Netflix greenlights ‘Blue Eye Samurai' for season 2
Gisele Bundchen's family fun at Disney World lights up social media
Gisele Bundchen's family fun at Disney World lights up social media
Zac Efron on Matthew Perry: 'Thank you for motivating me'
Zac Efron on Matthew Perry: 'Thank you for motivating me'
Richard Branson's secret role in Kevin Costner, Jewel's romance unveiled
Richard Branson's secret role in Kevin Costner, Jewel's romance unveiled