Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized’ to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt tried his best to make his kids, he shares with Angelina Jolie, to forgive him for 2016 plane fight

Brad Pitt pulled every string he could to “rectify” the damage he caused after he allegedly abused his wife Angelina Jolie and kids during a 2016 plane fight.

Ever since the fight, the relationship between Pitt and his kids has suffered which was evident when his adopted son Pax’s social media post dubbing him a “world class a**hole” got leaked.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Fight Club alum believes Jolie is now trying to get back at him by using his kids against him after Pax’s scathing Father’s Day post leaked to the media.

Speaking about how much Pitt wants his kids to give him another chance, an insider revealed that he “reached out to his kids” to “formally apologize” for the alleged plane fight.

An insider told the publication, “He did everything he could to rectify the situation,” adding, “He reached out to his kids to formally apologize, he stopped drinking and smoking marijuana and attended AA meetings.”

For the unversed, Jolie, who parted ways with Pitt in 2016, had reportedly filed an anonymous complaint against the actor for physically abusing her, according to a report.

Jolie was later identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit where she had alleged being assaulted on a private plane by her then-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood star had told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane.