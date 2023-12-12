The tip comes after Cardi B confirmed her split from Offset during a live stream on X

Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider

After Cardi B confirmed that she has broken up with Offset, a source revealed the confusing dynamics they shared during their relationship.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, said during a livestream on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’ve been single for a minute now.”

After the recording of her claim went viral on social media, an insider privy to PEOPLE said, “They’re tumultuous. They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”

Read More: Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'

However, despite the pits and bumps, the source claimed that the estranged couple "had really good times too."

During the live session, the Bongos hitmaker also opened up about having a fresh start with the new year. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited,” she added.

She also addressed as she said: “I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put on some certain music, or find my followings.”

Read More: Offset faces cheating allegations amid Cardi B trouble

Cardi and Offset tied the knot secretly in 2017 and share two children together named Kulture Kiari (aged 5) and Wave Set (aged 2).