 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider

The tip comes after Cardi B confirmed her split from Offset during a live stream on X

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Cardi B, Offset share confusing marriage: Insider
Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider

After Cardi B confirmed that she has broken up with Offset, a source revealed the confusing dynamics they shared during their relationship.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, said during a livestream on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’ve been single for a minute now.”

After the recording of her claim went viral on social media, an insider privy to PEOPLE said, “They’re tumultuous. They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”

Read More: Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'

However, despite the pits and bumps, the source claimed that the estranged couple "had really good times too."

During the live session, the Bongos hitmaker also opened up about having a fresh start with the new year. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited,” she added.

She also addressed as she said: “I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put on some certain music, or find my followings.”

Read More: Offset faces cheating allegations amid Cardi B trouble

Cardi and Offset tied the knot secretly in 2017 and share two children together named Kulture Kiari (aged 5) and Wave Set (aged 2).

Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK video
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim video
Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon reminisce 'Friends' memories
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album
Kanye West breaks big news related to his album