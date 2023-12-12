 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame'

Omid Scobie would not have write his book ‘Endgame’ if it weren’t for his links with Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame’
Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame’

Omid Scobie refrained from touching upon Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, or her mother, Doria Ragland, in his explosive new book, Endgame.

According to a PR expert, the royal author saved himself from “breaking ties” with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “completely” by not writing about her family.

Scobie made a number of bombshell claims about the Royal family while specifically targeting Harry’s broken ties with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

ALSO READ: Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles

Speaking of why Scobie played in the safe zone, Laura Perkes told the Daily Mirror that the author did not want to sabotage his relationship with Meghan Markle.

"It may be that [Omid] doesn't want to break ties with Meghan completely, choosing to focus solely on one side of the family; the side that is constantly talked about in the media, rather than bringing Doria into the picture,” she told the publication.

The expert even accused him of using the Suits alum for his “five minute of fame,” seemingly hinting that he would not have made his name if it weren’t for Meghan.

"Endgame has only been possible because of Scobie's close relationship with Meghan, which he's recently tried to deny as 'close,’” she said.

Before concluding, the expert added, “If he burns bridges with her then his five minutes of fame will be over.”

Bianca Censori, Kanye West have ‘huge fight' after she ‘wore what she wanted'
Bianca Censori, Kanye West have ‘huge fight' after she ‘wore what she wanted'
Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke
Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke
King Charles knows ‘overreacting' to Omid Scobie's book would ‘escalate matters' video
King Charles knows ‘overreacting' to Omid Scobie's book would ‘escalate matters'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes explain PDA filled red carpet debut
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes explain PDA filled red carpet debut
Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt
Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt
'Stanger Things': THESE main characters will not be in spin-offs
'Stanger Things': THESE main characters will not be in spin-offs
Brad Pitt eyeing career change amid personal problems?
Brad Pitt eyeing career change amid personal problems?
Drew Barrymore bashed for ‘caressing' Oprah's arm in new video: Watch video
Drew Barrymore bashed for ‘caressing' Oprah's arm in new video: Watch
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed