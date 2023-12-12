Omid Scobie would not have write his book ‘Endgame’ if it weren’t for his links with Meghan Markle

Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame’

Omid Scobie refrained from touching upon Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, or her mother, Doria Ragland, in his explosive new book, Endgame.

According to a PR expert, the royal author saved himself from “breaking ties” with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “completely” by not writing about her family.

Scobie made a number of bombshell claims about the Royal family while specifically targeting Harry’s broken ties with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking of why Scobie played in the safe zone, Laura Perkes told the Daily Mirror that the author did not want to sabotage his relationship with Meghan Markle.

"It may be that [Omid] doesn't want to break ties with Meghan completely, choosing to focus solely on one side of the family; the side that is constantly talked about in the media, rather than bringing Doria into the picture,” she told the publication.

The expert even accused him of using the Suits alum for his “five minute of fame,” seemingly hinting that he would not have made his name if it weren’t for Meghan.

"Endgame has only been possible because of Scobie's close relationship with Meghan, which he's recently tried to deny as 'close,’” she said.

Before concluding, the expert added, “If he burns bridges with her then his five minutes of fame will be over.”