Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Drew Barrymore bashed for ‘caressing' Oprah's arm in new video: Watch

Drew Barrymore is being called out for invading Oprah Winfrey's personal space

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

file footage

Drew Barrymore is being called “cringy” and “clingy” for her interactions with Oprah Winfrey during a sneak peek segment for Barrymore's talk show. 

In the clip, Barrymore held Winfrey's hand and slowly caressed her arm while making a comment about spending time with audiences.

As Winfrey replied and began shifting away, Barrymore maintained contact. Many Instagram users pointed out Winfrey's clear body language showing her desire to reclaim her personal space and disengage from Barrymore's physical contact.

When Winfrey began talking with both hands, viewers believed it was to remove herself from Barrymore's grip.

Comments described Barrymore's behavior as "creepy," "needy" and past appropriate boundaries.

One user wrote: “Drew, everyone doesn't want their hands held boo.”

Another chimed in: Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back.”

A third wrote: “Oprah's body language says it all. Drew is holding on too much. Oprah is trying to release her hand from Drew's grip. Drew is just too creepy and needy.”

“I don't think Oprah is used to people holding her like this in public but I love drew for it,” wrote another.

When Winfrey mentioned her past crew's wishes for her to stop talking to audiences so much, some took it as a message to Barrymore to let go of her hand instead.

'When she said "please let the audience go" she meant "please let my hand go,"' suggested one user. 

