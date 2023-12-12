Prince Harry is at risk of bringing things ‘to an end' in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to face a rather ‘seismic’ shift that will ‘bring an end’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly risking massive seismic shifts in 2024.



All of this has been brought to light by crisis manager, Mark Borkowski.

He weighed in on things during a candid chat with MailOnline.

He began the chat by saying, “Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry.”

So “I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand.”

“It can only go one or two ways. It can't stay where it is at the moment. Because it's clearly not working,” Mr Borowski also added.

“We've seen countless appearances of Meghan on red carpets. The story of her being back in play in Hollywood is all about Meghan trying to return to her own turf and being available for work and getting back to Hollywood.”

“But I would suggest they are getting perhaps conveniently left behind by the Hollywood machine, who have probably had enough of them and enough of the negativity.”

“They're hinting at their big plans ahead, but you know, we've heard that all before. So they have to deliver something now,” he also added before signing off.