Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt

Kanye West is under the scanner for his latest controversial antics

In the latest Kanye West controversy, the Chicago rapstar sported a mask that was widely associated with an infamous white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan, at his album’s listening party.



In collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, the album Vultures was played at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace on Dec 12.

Amid the performance, the Power hitmaker donned a hood linked to the extremist group, which was also live-streamed online.

Interestingly, the mask stunt comes after Ye stirred controversy last year when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt and blurted several antisemitic remarks.

Not to mention, the 46-year-old latest track, Vultures, was blasted by Jewish organizations for purported antisemitic lyrics, in particular: “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

On the other hand, a slew of top artists joined Kanye and Ty on stage for the listening party, including Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, and daughter, North.