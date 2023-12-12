 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt

Kanye West is under the scanner for his latest controversial antics

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

kKanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt
kKanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt

In the latest Kanye West controversy, the Chicago rapstar sported a mask that was widely associated with an infamous white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan, at his album’s listening party.

In collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, the album Vultures was played at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace on Dec 12.

Amid the performance, the Power hitmaker donned a hood linked to the extremist group, which was also live-streamed online.

Interestingly, the mask stunt comes after Ye stirred controversy last year when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt and blurted several antisemitic remarks.

Not to mention, the 46-year-old latest track, Vultures, was blasted by Jewish organizations for purported antisemitic lyrics, in particular: “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

On the other hand, a slew of top artists joined Kanye and Ty on stage for the listening party, including Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, and daughter, North.

